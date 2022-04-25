Dr. Oki has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alan Oki, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alan Oki, MD
Dr. Alan Oki, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Aiea, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Pali Momi Medical Center and The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Oki works at
Dr. Oki's Office Locations
-
1
Alan N. Oki MD Inc.98-1079 Moanalua Rd Ste 300, Aiea, HI 96701 Directions (808) 532-2050
Hospital Affiliations
- Pali Momi Medical Center
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Oki?
Dr. Oki has been my doctor for 3 years. he saved my life. I have a rare and life-threatening condition called cerebral vasculitis and he worked with my neurologist to treat this life-threatening terrible disease. I'm a physician and it's rare to meet a rheumatologist who works within the hospital and takes the harder cases. The islands are very lucky to have him, He's well educated with an MD and PhD in Immunology. He has a get personality, he's very sweet, and is very understanding. Please don't listen to some of these other reviews.
About Dr. Alan Oki, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1982657268
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oki accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oki works at
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Oki. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oki.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.