Overview of Dr. Alan Oki, MD

Dr. Alan Oki, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Aiea, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Pali Momi Medical Center and The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Oki works at Alan N. Oki MD Inc. in Aiea, HI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.