Dr. Alan Parsa, MD
Overview of Dr. Alan Parsa, MD
Dr. Alan Parsa, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Honolulu, HI.
Dr. Parsa works at
Dr. Parsa's Office Locations
Natalie Parsa MD LLC1329 Lusitana St Ste 807, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 526-0303
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Alan Parsa, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1215268362
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parsa has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parsa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parsa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Parsa has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parsa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Parsa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parsa.
