Dr. Alan Pillersdorf, MD
Overview of Dr. Alan Pillersdorf, MD
Dr. Alan Pillersdorf, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University Hospital|Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, Bethesda Hospital East, Good Samaritan Medical Center, HCA Florida Palms West Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Pillersdorf works at
Dr. Pillersdorf's Office Locations
Plastic Surgery of Palm Beach10115 Forest Hill Blvd Ste 400, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 576-6773Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Plastic Surgery of Palm Beach601 University Blvd Ste 203, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 794-4174Monday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Plastic Surgery of Palm Beach1620 S Congress Ave Ste 100, Palm Springs, FL 33461 Directions (561) 328-1904Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- Bethesda Hospital East
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
This office fully exceeded my expectations. Professionalism from start to finish. State of the art, immaculate surgical center with assistants who went above and beyond in every way. My surgical procedure was minor (cyst removal), but I was made to feel as though I was the most important patient of the day. I actually found myself enjoying the surgery, if that makes any sense. And as an added bonus, the surgery was performed so well that I have no viewable scarring. I highly recommend this office!
About Dr. Alan Pillersdorf, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Nassau County Medical Center
- Georgetown University Medical Center|Nassau County Medical Center
- Georgetown University
- Georgetown University Hospital|Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pillersdorf has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pillersdorf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pillersdorf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pillersdorf works at
Dr. Pillersdorf has seen patients for Adjacent Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pillersdorf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pillersdorf speaks French and Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Pillersdorf. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pillersdorf.
