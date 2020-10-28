Dr. Alan Pollack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pollack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Pollack, MD
Overview of Dr. Alan Pollack, MD
Dr. Alan Pollack, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital.
Dr. Pollack's Office Locations
Richard Huberman M.d. & Alan J. Pollack M.d. Ltd.4660 Kenmore Ave Ste 416, Alexandria, VA 22304 Directions (703) 751-0700
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. Pollack for years and have had many health and eye issues. He and his staff are excellent and experienced. I trust him implicitly! I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Alan Pollack, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pollack has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pollack accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pollack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pollack works at
Dr. Pollack has seen patients for Conjunctival Hemorrhage, Corneal Erosion and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pollack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Pollack. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pollack.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pollack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pollack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.