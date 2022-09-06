Dr. Alan Pollak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pollak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Pollak, MD
Overview of Dr. Alan Pollak, MD
Dr. Alan Pollak, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Skokie, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Rush University and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago, Mount Sinai Hospital, Saint Bernard Hospital, Thorek Memorial Hospital and Weiss Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Pollak works at
Dr. Pollak's Office Locations
-
1
Eye Physicians9150 Crawford Ave Ste 206, Skokie, IL 60076 Directions (847) 679-1605
-
2
Friedell Clinic S. C.1625 E 75th St, Chicago, IL 60649 Directions (773) 947-7752
-
3
J. I L. Medical Consultancy Ltd.6307 S Stewart Ave, Chicago, IL 60621 Directions (773) 896-2577
- 4 1431 N Claremont Ave Fl 1, Chicago, IL 60622 Directions (847) 679-1605
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Saint Bernard Hospital
- Thorek Memorial Hospital
- Weiss Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pollak?
Great doc
About Dr. Alan Pollak, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1790734069
Education & Certifications
- Rush University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pollak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pollak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pollak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pollak works at
Dr. Pollak has seen patients for Otitis Media, Outer Ear Infection and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pollak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Pollak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pollak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pollak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pollak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.