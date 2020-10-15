Dr. Alan Posner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Posner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Posner, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.
Kaleida Health100 High St, Buffalo, NY 14203 Directions (716) 859-3196Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Erie County Medical Center462 Grider St, Buffalo, NY 14215 Directions (716) 898-5186
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
He has an amazing bedside manner. He performed Nissen Fundoplication for me. He explained everything answered all of my questions with no issues.
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- General Surgery
Dr. Posner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Posner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Posner has seen patients for Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair, Acid Reflux Surgery and Hiatal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Posner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Posner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Posner.
