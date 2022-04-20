Dr. Alan Rappleye, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rappleye is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Rappleye, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alan Rappleye, MD
Dr. Alan Rappleye, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They completed their residency with University of Utah School of Medicine - Salt Lake City
Dr. Rappleye works at
Dr. Rappleye's Office Locations
-
1
Old Farm OB/GYN3970 S 700 E Ste 14, Salt Lake City, UT 84107 Directions (801) 261-3605Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Lone Peak Hospital
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
- St. Mark's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rappleye always listens to my concerns and is helpful to come up with a solution. Excellent doctor!
About Dr. Alan Rappleye, MD
- Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1568431575
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah School of Medicine - Salt Lake City
- Harbor General Hospital
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rappleye has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rappleye accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rappleye has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rappleye works at
Dr. Rappleye speaks Spanish.
88 patients have reviewed Dr. Rappleye. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rappleye.
