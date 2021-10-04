Overview

Dr. Alan Rauba, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jefferson City, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Capital Region Medical Center, Lake Regional Health System and SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital- Jefferson City.



Dr. Rauba works at Jefferson City Medical Group (Jefferson City) in Jefferson City, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.