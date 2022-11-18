Overview of Dr. Alan Rechter, MD

Dr. Alan Rechter, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood, Houston Methodist West Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Orthopedic & Spine Hospital.



Dr. Rechter works at Orthopaedic Associates, LLP - Katy/West Houston Sports Medical Building in Houston, TX.