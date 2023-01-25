Overview

Dr. Alan Reinach, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Meadowbrook, PA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Holy Redeemer Hospital.



Dr. Reinach works at Redeemer Pulmonary Associates in Meadowbrook, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.