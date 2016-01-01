Dr. Reis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alan Reis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alan Reis, MD
Dr. Alan Reis, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Reis works at
Dr. Reis' Office Locations
Women's Health Options Network1900 Murray Ave Ste 303, Pittsburgh, PA 15217 Directions (412) 224-2812
Alan J. Reis MD PC540 N Neville St Ste 104, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 687-0700
- 3 139 Wabash St, Pittsburgh, PA 15220 Directions (412) 224-2812
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Alan Reis, MD
- Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1245214329
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Dr. Reis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
