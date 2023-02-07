Dr. Alan Reznik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reznik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Reznik, MD
Dr. Alan Reznik, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hamden, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Bridgepport Hospital Milford Campus - Milford, Midstate Medical Center, Yale New Haven Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital, Saint Raphael Campus.
Hamden Pediatrics9 Washington Ave, Hamden, CT 06518 Directions (203) 865-6784
Milford Office30 Commerce Park Ste 3B, Milford, CT 06460 Directions (203) 865-6784
Milford20 Commerce Park, Milford, CT 06460 Directions (203) 865-6784
The Orthopaedic Group division of Connecticut Orthopaedic Specialists469 W Main St, Branford, CT 06405 Directions (203) 865-6784
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgepport Hospital Milford Campus - Milford
- Midstate Medical Center
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital, Saint Raphael Campus
I have had two surgeries with Dr. Reznik. I couldn’t be more pleased with the care I have received.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- Un California San Diego Sports Medicine
- Mt Sinai Med Center
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Yale University
- Columbia University School Of Engineering
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reznik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reznik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.