Overview of Dr. Alan Reznik, MD

Dr. Alan Reznik, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hamden, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Bridgepport Hospital Milford Campus - Milford, Midstate Medical Center, Yale New Haven Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital, Saint Raphael Campus.



Dr. Reznik works at Connecticut Orthopaedics in Hamden, CT with other offices in Milford, CT and Branford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Sprain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.