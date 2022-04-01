See All Hand Surgeons in Houston, TX
Super Profile

Dr. Alan Rosen, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.4 (34)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. Alan Rosen, MD

Dr. Alan Rosen, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The Witwatersrand, Faculty Of Health Sciences|University of Witwatersrand-South Africa and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.

Dr. Rosen works at Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Carpal Tunnel Release and Hand Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rosen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine
    13802 Centerfield Dr Ste 300, Houston, TX 77070

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Arm Surgery Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Distal Radius Fracture Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Scaphoid Fractures Chevron Icon
Scaphoidectomy - Four Corner Fusion Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Thumb Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal Health Network
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Apr 01, 2022
    had hand surgery on 4/3/22 no pain at all would recomend dr Rosen . Him and his staff are the best. very well oiled machine. Can,t go wrong with this doctor.
    larry sellers — Apr 01, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Alan Rosen, MD
    About Dr. Alan Rosen, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1639150634
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hand and Upper Extremity and Microvascular Surgery - New York
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Stanford Hospital|Stanford University Hospital - Palo Alto
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of The Witwatersrand, Faculty Of Health Sciences|University of Witwatersrand-South Africa
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alan Rosen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosen is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Rosen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rosen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Rosen works at Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Rosen's profile.

    Dr. Rosen has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Carpal Tunnel Release and Hand Fracture , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosen on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

