Dr. Alan Rosen, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The Witwatersrand, Faculty Of Health Sciences|University of Witwatersrand-South Africa and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.



Dr. Rosen works at Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Carpal Tunnel Release and Hand Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.