Dr. Rosen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alan Rosen, MD
Overview of Dr. Alan Rosen, MD
Dr. Alan Rosen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Rosen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Rosen's Office Locations
-
1
Alan D Rosen MD6560 Fannin St Ste 708, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 795-4763
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosen?
I really love his energy. He’s very personable and he made an awful experience less awful. I always felt i was in good hands. He skills are sharp and knowledge is extensive.
About Dr. Alan Rosen, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 58 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1801981162
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Medical Center
- University Of Texas Medical Branch Gal
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
- University of Houston / University Park
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosen works at
Dr. Rosen speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.