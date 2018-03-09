Dr. Alan Rosenblatt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenblatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Rosenblatt, MD
Overview of Dr. Alan Rosenblatt, MD
Dr. Alan Rosenblatt, MD is a Neurodevelopmental Disabilities Specialist in Skokie, IL. They specialize in Neurodevelopmental Disabilities, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurodevelopment Disabilities. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.
Dr. Rosenblatt works at
Dr. Rosenblatt's Office Locations
Alan I Rosenblatt MD SC4711 Golf Rd Ste 800, Skokie, IL 60076 Directions (847) 677-1818
- 2 2515 N Clark St Ste 905, Chicago, IL 60614 Directions (800) 543-7362
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rosenblatt has been treating our 16 year old son, who has autism and intellectual disability, since he was the age of three. He has continued to provide a compassionate approach to his treatment of behavioral issues that have developed, including medication, and has advocated on our behalf through the school and our insurance to ensure that our son receives the therapy benefits to which he is entitled.
About Dr. Alan Rosenblatt, MD
- Neurodevelopmental Disabilities
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1649320375
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Neurodevelopment Disabilities
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenblatt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenblatt accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenblatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenblatt works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenblatt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenblatt.
