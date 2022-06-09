See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Alan Rothberger, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Alan Rothberger, MD

Dr. Alan Rothberger, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Rothberger works at Alan H Rothberger MD in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Rothberger's Office Locations

    Alan Rothberger MD
    825 Ocean Pkwy Ste 3, Brooklyn, NY 11230 (718) 421-0047

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Maimonides Medical Center
  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Wellness Examination
Obesity
Arthritis
Wellness Examination
Obesity
Arthritis

Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Jun 09, 2022
    My Doctor for over 30 years.....the best. He knows his stuff !!
    STEPHEN ROSENFELD — Jun 09, 2022
    About Dr. Alan Rothberger, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    NPI Number
    • 1730114620
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alan Rothberger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rothberger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rothberger has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rothberger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rothberger works at Alan H Rothberger MD in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Rothberger’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Rothberger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rothberger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rothberger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rothberger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

