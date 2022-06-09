Overview of Dr. Alan Rothberger, MD

Dr. Alan Rothberger, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Rothberger works at Alan H Rothberger MD in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.