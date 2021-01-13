Overview of Dr. Alan Roumm, MD

Dr. Alan Roumm, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Camp Hill, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center and UPMC Harrisburg.



Dr. Roumm works at Camp Hill Rheumatology - UPMC in Camp Hill, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Gout and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.