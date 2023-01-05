See All Psychiatrists in New York, NY
Dr. Alan Rubin, MD

Psychiatry
4.7 (441)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Alan Rubin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med.

Dr. Rubin works at A. Lawrence Rubin, M.D. in New York, NY with other offices in Garden City, NY and Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    A Lawrence Rubin MD
    19 W 34th St, New York, NY 10001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 897-0277
    Tuesday
    6:00am - 10:00pm
    Wednesday
    6:00am - 10:00pm
    Thursday
    6:00am - 10:00pm
    Friday
    6:00am - 3:00pm
    Sunday
    6:00am - 10:00pm
  2. 2
    A. Lawrence Rubin, M.D.
    520 Franklin Ave, Garden City, NY 11530 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 897-0277
  3. 3
    Brooklyn Office
    4015 Avenue U, Brooklyn, NY 11234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 897-0277

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform Disorder Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 441 ratings
    Patient Ratings (441)
    5 Star
    (391)
    4 Star
    (13)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (30)
    About Dr. Alan Rubin, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669697793
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Yale New Haven Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Hospital of Saint Raphael
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • New York Universiry
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alan Rubin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rubin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rubin has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rubin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    441 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rubin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rubin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

