See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Newark, NJ
Dr. Alan Saber, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Alan Saber, MD

Bariatric Surgery
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Alan Saber, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown.

Dr. Saber works at NBIMC Bariatric Metobolic Surgery in Newark, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    NBIMC Bariatric Metobolic Surgery
    201 Lyons Ave # 16, Newark, NJ 07112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 520-7366

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
  • Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Obesity
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Obesity
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Revision Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Saber?

    Nov 11, 2017
    Dr.Saber was the BEST! Sleeved 9/18/17 and I wasn't in much pain ,in fact the day I left the hospital I never used pain meds! Very little gas , I healed in a week! He's very kind and honest with you and great at what he does! White any sugery theres the possibility complications and if you don't listen to him you cause your own problems! His entire team is awesome and so was Brooklyn Hospital staff! Excellent experience I had.
    Shamika in Brooklyn, NY — Nov 11, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Alan Saber, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Alan Saber, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Saber to family and friends

    Dr. Saber's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Saber

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Alan Saber, MD.

    About Dr. Alan Saber, MD

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861461113
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clin Florida
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Mount Sinai School Of Med Cabrini Program
    Residency
    Internship
    • Alexandria University|Mount Sinai School Of Med
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alan Saber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Saber has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Saber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Saber works at NBIMC Bariatric Metobolic Surgery in Newark, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Saber’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Saber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Alan Saber, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.