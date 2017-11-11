Dr. Alan Saber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Saber, MD
Overview
Dr. Alan Saber, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown.
Locations
NBIMC Bariatric Metobolic Surgery201 Lyons Ave # 16, Newark, NJ 07112 Directions (973) 520-7366
Hospital Affiliations
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Saber was the BEST! Sleeved 9/18/17 and I wasn't in much pain ,in fact the day I left the hospital I never used pain meds! Very little gas , I healed in a week! He's very kind and honest with you and great at what he does! White any sugery theres the possibility complications and if you don't listen to him you cause your own problems! His entire team is awesome and so was Brooklyn Hospital staff! Excellent experience I had.
About Dr. Alan Saber, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1861461113
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clin Florida
- Mount Sinai School Of Med Cabrini Program
- Alexandria University|Mount Sinai School Of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
