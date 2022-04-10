See All Ophthalmologists in Bridgewater, NJ
Dr. Alan Salz, MD

Ophthalmology
2.9 (36)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alan Salz, MD

Dr. Alan Salz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.

Dr. Salz works at THE EYE SPECIALISTS in Bridgewater, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Blindness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Salz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Eye Specialists
    745 US Highway 202/206 Ste 301, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 231-1110

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blindness
Keratitis
Corneal Diseases

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Principal Life
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (7)
    1 Star
    (13)
    About Dr. Alan Salz, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1497845309
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Wills Eye Hospital
    Internship
    • Pennsylvania Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • BOSTON UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alan Salz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Salz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Salz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Salz works at THE EYE SPECIALISTS in Bridgewater, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Salz’s profile.

    Dr. Salz has seen patients for Blindness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Salz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

