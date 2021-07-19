Dr. Alan Sandberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sandberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Sandberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan Sandberg, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Sandberg works at
Locations
-
1
Digestive Disease Care915 Hillside Ave, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Directions (516) 204-4242Monday10:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 7:00pmSaturday11:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Digestive Disease Care380 S Broadway, Hicksville, NY 11801 Directions (516) 934-0500
-
3
Digestive Disease Care PC1991 Marcus Ave Ste M200, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 437-9660Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Queens Nassau Gastroenterology PC2001 Marcus Ave Ste W260, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 437-9660
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Had my colonoscope by Dr. Sandberg, received an accurate description of the operation everything went as scheduled and described.
About Dr. Alan Sandberg, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1982706446
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish-Hillside Med Ctr
- Long Island Jewish Med Ctr
- Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med
- Suny-Stonybrook
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sandberg works at
Dr. Sandberg has seen patients for Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sandberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
