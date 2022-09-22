Dr. Alan Saven, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saven is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Saven, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Alan Saven, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U Cape Town and is affiliated with Scripps Green Hospital.
Scripps Green Hospital10666 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 554-9489
San Digueto Medical Arts310 Santa Fe Dr, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (760) 633-7032
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Green Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Saven came highly recommended by my Primary Care Physician (PCP) and other people I know at Scripps. I went to him because blood teats and analyses that my PCP ordered showed an increase in lymphocytes. Based on the results I saw from my blood analyses and a few reports I read, I had an idea of the issue. I have Monoclonal B-cell Lymphocytosis (MBL). Dr. Saven reviewed my blood test and analysis results, asked me a few questions about my health, and did a brief examination of my lymph nodes. He told me I have Biclonal B cells of undetermined significance, immunophenotype consistent with CLL patent, insufficient B-cell to qualify as CLL, most compatible with MBUS. Dr. Saven knows his business. He is pretty abrupt, so if you want someone to hold your hand and answer a whole lot of questions, he might not be the right guy for you. But, if you wants a doctor who has no time to waste and is brilliant and knowledgeable, he is the right choice.
- Medical Oncology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1184680399
- Scripps Clin
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Groote Schuur Hosp
- U Cape Town
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
