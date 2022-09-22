Overview of Dr. Alan Saven, MD

Dr. Alan Saven, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U Cape Town and is affiliated with Scripps Green Hospital.



Dr. Saven works at Scripps Clinic Orthopedics in La Jolla, CA with other offices in Encinitas, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Myelodysplastic Syndromes and Thrombocytosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.