Dr. Schefer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alan Schefer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alan Schefer, MD
Dr. Alan Schefer, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Mount Kisco, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Northern Westchester Hospital and Putnam Hospital Center.
Dr. Schefer works at
Dr. Schefer's Office Locations
Mount Kisco Medical Group PC90 S Bedford Rd, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions (914) 241-1050
CareMount Medical, P.C., Mount Kisco, NY400 E Main St, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions (914) 242-2991
The Ambulatory Surgery Center of Westchester34 S Bedford Rd, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions (914) 244-6759
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Westchester Hospital
- Putnam Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
DR Schefer is incredible,he performed Basal Reconstructon, Ulner nerve release at wrist and elbow, and a Carpal Tunnel procedure, he gave me his personal cell number the night of my procedure when he called to check on me and told to call anytime. He also met me in his office on Sat his day off 1 hour after I called him with concerns about hand, (his office was closed). Highly recommend him.
About Dr. Alan Schefer, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1861448755
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schefer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schefer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Schefer has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schefer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Schefer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schefer.
