Dr. Alan Schefer, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.1 (11)
Call for new patient details
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Alan Schefer, MD

Dr. Alan Schefer, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Mount Kisco, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Northern Westchester Hospital and Putnam Hospital Center.

Dr. Schefer works at Mount Kisco Medical Group in Mount Kisco, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schefer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mount Kisco Medical Group PC
    90 S Bedford Rd, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 241-1050
  2. 2
    CareMount Medical, P.C., Mount Kisco, NY
    400 E Main St, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 242-2991
  3. 3
    The Ambulatory Surgery Center of Westchester
    34 S Bedford Rd, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 244-6759

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northern Westchester Hospital
  • Putnam Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Alan Schefer, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861448755
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Schefer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schefer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schefer works at Mount Kisco Medical Group in Mount Kisco, NY. View the full address on Dr. Schefer’s profile.

    Dr. Schefer has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schefer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Schefer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schefer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schefer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schefer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

