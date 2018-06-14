Dr. Schenk has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alan Schenk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alan Schenk, MD
Dr. Alan Schenk, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center and UCI Medical Center.
Dr. Schenk works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Schenk's Office Locations
-
1
Valdemar Ascencio MD Inc.23961 Calle de la Magdalena Ste 200, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 238-4100
Hospital Affiliations
- Saddleback Medical Center
- UCI Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schenk?
Front office staff very professional and very friendly. Blanca was so kind and empathetic. Dr. Schenk is very knowledgeable.
About Dr. Alan Schenk, MD
- Rheumatology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1265426183
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York at Buffalo
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schenk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schenk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schenk works at
Dr. Schenk has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schenk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Schenk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schenk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schenk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schenk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.