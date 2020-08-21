See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Arcadia, CA
Dr. Alan Schlaerth, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.6 (11)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alan Schlaerth, MD

Dr. Alan Schlaerth, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital of Southern California and San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Schlaerth works at Methodist Hospital Of Southern California in Arcadia, CA with other offices in Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Colposcopy, Gynecologic Cancer and Oophorectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Schlaerth's Office Locations

    Methodist Hospital of Southern California
    300 W Huntington Dr, Arcadia, CA 91007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 898-8198
    630 S Raymond Ave Unit 201, Pasadena, CA 91105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 396-9000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Hospital of Southern California
  • San Gabriel Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Colposcopy
Gynecologic Cancer
Oophorectomy
Colposcopy
Gynecologic Cancer
Oophorectomy

Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Alan Schlaerth, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1043239049
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences
