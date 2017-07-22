Overview

Dr. Alan Schliftman, MD is a Dermatologist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from George Washington U, School of Medicine.



Dr. Schliftman works at Westmed Medical Group Drmtlgy in White Plains, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Acne and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.