Dr. Alan Schorr, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schorr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Schorr, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan Schorr, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Feasterville Trevose, PA. They completed their fellowship with Hahnemann University Hospital
Dr. Schorr works at
Locations
-
1
Diabetes and Endocrinology Consultants of PA, LLC1234 Bridgetown Pike, Feasterville Trevose, PA 19053 Directions (215) 953-6804
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schorr?
Caring excellent endocrinologist
About Dr. Alan Schorr, DO
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1548263544
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Metropolitan Hospital - Parkview
- Parkview Hospital
- Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schorr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schorr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schorr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schorr works at
Dr. Schorr has seen patients for Diabetic Ketoacidosis, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schorr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Schorr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schorr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schorr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schorr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.