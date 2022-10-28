See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Feasterville Trevose, PA
Dr. Alan Schorr, DO

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.3 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alan Schorr, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Feasterville Trevose, PA. They completed their fellowship with Hahnemann University Hospital

Dr. Schorr works at DIABETES & ENDOCRINOLOGY CONSULTANTS OF PA, LLC in Feasterville Trevose, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Ketoacidosis, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Compare with other Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Locations

  1. 1
    Diabetes and Endocrinology Consultants of PA, LLC
    1234 Bridgetown Pike, Feasterville Trevose, PA 19053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 953-6804

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
  • Jefferson Abington Hospital
  • St. Mary Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Alan Schorr, DO

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Education & Certifications

    • Hahnemann University Hospital
    • Metropolitan Hospital - Parkview
    • Parkview Hospital
    • Endocrinology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alan Schorr, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schorr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schorr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schorr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schorr works at DIABETES & ENDOCRINOLOGY CONSULTANTS OF PA, LLC in Feasterville Trevose, PA. View the full address on Dr. Schorr’s profile.

    Dr. Schorr has seen patients for Diabetic Ketoacidosis, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schorr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Schorr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schorr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schorr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schorr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

