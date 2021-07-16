See All Podiatrists in Allen Park, MI
Dr. Alan Schram, DPM

Podiatry
4.7 (14)
Map Pin Small Allen Park, MI
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alan Schram, DPM

Dr. Alan Schram, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Allen Park, MI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn.

Dr. Schram works at Alan J. Schram Dpm PC in Allen Park, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schram's Office Locations

    Alan J. Schram Dpm PC
    6704 PARK AVE, Allen Park, MI 48101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 626-7180

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion Surgery
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 16, 2021
    Friendly caring Doctor . Up to date with new procedures. On time for appointment. He involves the patient with their care. Answers questions so the patient understands . Wonderful staff !!
    Suzanne — Jul 16, 2021
    Dr. Schram's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Schram

    Tell Us About Yourself

    About Dr. Alan Schram, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1013912724
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alan Schram, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schram has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schram works at Alan J. Schram Dpm PC in Allen Park, MI. View the full address on Dr. Schram’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Schram. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schram.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

