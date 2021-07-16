Overview of Dr. Alan Schram, DPM

Dr. Alan Schram, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Allen Park, MI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn.



Dr. Schram works at Alan J. Schram Dpm PC in Allen Park, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.