Dr. Alan Schram, DPM is accepting new patients.
Dr. Alan Schram, DPM
Overview of Dr. Alan Schram, DPM
Dr. Alan Schram, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Allen Park, MI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn.
Dr. Schram works at
Dr. Schram's Office Locations
Alan J. Schram Dpm PC6704 PARK AVE, Allen Park, MI 48101 Directions (248) 626-7180
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Friendly caring Doctor . Up to date with new procedures. On time for appointment. He involves the patient with their care. Answers questions so the patient understands . Wonderful staff !!
About Dr. Alan Schram, DPM
- Podiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1013912724
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Schram has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schram accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Schram. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schram.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.