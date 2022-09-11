Dr. Schuller has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alan Schuller, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Alan Schuller, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
West Carver Medical Associates200 W Carver St Ste 8, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 421-0020
Long Island Hematology Oncology575 Underhill Blvd Ste 210, Syosset, NY 11791 Directions (631) 421-0020
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
On 09/09/22 I have the pleasure of being cared for by Dr. Schuller and his phenomenal staff at his State-of-the-Art facility in Syosset. The prep work has been dramatically improved! This alone should remove anyone's hesitancy from getting a Colonoscopy. I awoke from the procedure with a positive outcome feeling reborn with a new life ahead of me. My Paternal Grandfather and First cousin both died retched long-suffering deaths from colon cancer. This was the second colonoscopy I had the good fortune for Dr. Schuler to perform. I can't say enough good things about Dr. Schular and his excellent staff!
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1851493217
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Internal Medicine
