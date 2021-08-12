Dr. Alan Schulman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schulman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Schulman, MD
Dr. Alan Schulman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center.
Capital Digestive Care15001 Shady Grove Rd Ste 300, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 340-3252Monday7:45am - 4:30pmTuesday7:45am - 4:30pmWednesday7:45am - 4:30pmThursday7:45am - 4:30pmFriday7:45am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
Excellent all around
About Dr. Alan Schulman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 51 years of experience
- English, German
- 1285636167
- UCLA Medical Center
- NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF HEALTH
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Harvard Medical School
- Harvard College
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Schulman has seen patients for Gastritis, Ulcerative Colitis and Inflammatory Bowel Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schulman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schulman speaks German.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Schulman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schulman.
