Dr. Alan Schulman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alan Schulman, MD
Dr. Alan Schulman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Henrico, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Parham Doctors' Hospital, Chippenham Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.
Dr. Schulman's Office Locations
Neurological Associates of Richmond - West End7607 Forest Ave Ste 300, Henrico, VA 23229 Directions (804) 430-5048
Hospital Affiliations
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
From check in to check out everything went great. Dr. Schulman was very understanding of my migraines and very keen to help! I’ve had one visit but plan to see Dr. Schulman again.
About Dr. Alan Schulman, MD
- Neurology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Chinese, French, Mandarin and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Unc
- University of Virginia
- University of Virginia
- University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
- Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schulman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schulman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schulman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schulman has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schulman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schulman speaks Chinese, French, Mandarin and Spanish.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Schulman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schulman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schulman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schulman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.