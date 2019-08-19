Overview of Dr. Alan Schultz, MD

Dr. Alan Schultz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.