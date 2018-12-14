See All General Surgeons in Cherry Hill, NJ
Dr. Alan Schuricht, MD

General Surgery
4.2 (12)
Map Pin Small Cherry Hill, NJ
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Alan Schuricht, MD

Dr. Alan Schuricht, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of SC Sch of Med and is affiliated with Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and Pennsylvania Hospital.

Dr. Schuricht works at Penn Medicine Cherry Hill in Cherry Hill, NJ with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia Repair, Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schuricht's Office Locations

    Clinical Health Care Associates of New Jersey PC
    1865 Marlton Pike E, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 829-8455
    Penn Medicine Washington Square
    800 Walnut St Fl 20, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 829-8455

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
  • Pennsylvania Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hepatectomy Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Gastroenterostomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthPartners
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 14, 2018
    Dr. Schuricht recently repaired a inguinal hernia. He is personable, takes his time with you. The surgery was laparoscopic with barely any pain and done at Penn Pennsylvania Hospital, I had no side effects, the surgery went perfectly I would highly recommend him. He also has an office at Penn Medicine in Marlton, which made it very convenient for office visits.
    Carsten Tienken in Absecon, NJ — Dec 14, 2018
    About Dr. Alan Schuricht, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1114925005
    Education & Certifications

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Univ of SC Sch of Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alan Schuricht, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schuricht is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schuricht has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schuricht has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schuricht has seen patients for Hernia Repair, Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair and Inguinal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schuricht on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Schuricht. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schuricht.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schuricht, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schuricht appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

