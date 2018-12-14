Overview of Dr. Alan Schuricht, MD

Dr. Alan Schuricht, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of SC Sch of Med and is affiliated with Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and Pennsylvania Hospital.



Dr. Schuricht works at Penn Medicine Cherry Hill in Cherry Hill, NJ with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia Repair, Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.