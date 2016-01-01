See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Santa Ana, CA
Dr. Alan Schwartz, MD

Internal Medicine
2.1 (11)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alan Schwartz, MD

Dr. Alan Schwartz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center, Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Hoag Orthopedic Institute and South Coast Global Medical Center.

Dr. Schwartz works at Internal Wellness Medical Center in Santa Ana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schwartz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Internal Wellness Medical Center
    2621 S Bristol St Ste 307, Santa Ana, CA 92704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 918-3070

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
  • Hoag Orthopedic Institute
  • South Coast Global Medical Center

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • ARTA Health Network
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CalOptima
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Health Net
    • Medicaid of California
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • Monarch Healthcare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Alan Schwartz, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1023183480
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • St Joseph Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alan Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schwartz works at Internal Wellness Medical Center in Santa Ana, CA. View the full address on Dr. Schwartz’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

