Dr. Alan Segal, MD
Dr. Alan Segal, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK.
Dr. Segal works at
Raleigh Ob.gyn. Centre PA4414 Lake Boone Trl Ste 405, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (919) 876-8225
2
Raleigh Obgyn Centre11009 Ingleside Pl Ste 301, Raleigh, NC 27614 Directions (919) 876-8225
- 3 900 S Lombard St Ste 104103, Clayton, NC 27520 Directions (919) 876-8225
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
You are so blessed and fortunate to have such an amazing provider in your practice! He is so talented, capable, knowlegeable, patient, and compassionate! He encouraged me for many years to have a colonoscopy and I always declined, for fear of the anesthesia! He never gave up on me and 1 year ago, I finally agreed to go! He recommended a great provider and he found colon cancer! I was Stage 1, no chemo, only surgery! Dr. Segal saved my life! I just want everyone to know this and I apologize to you, Dr. Segal for not doing this review sooner! I had my 1 year follow up colonoscopy yesterday and I was just fine! Thank you again, Dr. Segal! You are such a blessing to me!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1003816158
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
Dr. Segal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Segal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Segal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Segal works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Segal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Segal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Segal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Segal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.