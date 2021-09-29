Overview

Dr. Alan Selkin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Greenwich, CT. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital.



Dr. Selkin works at Center for Gastrointestinal Medicine of Fairfield and Westchester in Greenwich, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.