Dr. Alan Shabo, MD

Ophthalmology
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Alan Shabo, MD

Dr. Alan Shabo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles.

Dr. Shabo works at ALAN L SHABO MD A MEDICAL CORPORATION in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shabo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Alan L. Shabo M.d. A Medical Corp.
    10921 Wilshire Blvd Ste 1205, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 824-9661

Farnsworth Lantern Test
Vision Screening
Ultrasound, Eye
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Vision Screening
Ultrasound, Eye

Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Sep 27, 2019
Dr. Shabo is an exceptional physician. He is thorough, thoughtful and take the time to clearly explain what is necessary. He is caring and very well thought out. I recommend Dr. Alan Shabo without reservation.
Bernard Luskin — Sep 27, 2019
About Dr. Alan Shabo, MD

Specialties
  • Ophthalmology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1073730081
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • UCLA Med Center
Medical Education
  • University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles
Board Certifications
  • Ophthalmology
