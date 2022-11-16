Overview

Dr. Alan Shah, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Shah works at Caremount Medical in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Murmur and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.