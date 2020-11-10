Dr. Alan Shaiman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaiman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Shaiman, MD
Overview of Dr. Alan Shaiman, MD
Dr. Alan Shaiman, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Therapeutic Radiology. They graduated from Medical College Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Jersey City Medical Center.
Dr. Shaiman works at
Dr. Shaiman's Office Locations
Jersey City Medical Center Radiation Oncology-RWJBARNABAS CINJ631 Grand St Ste 22, Jersey City, NJ 07304 Directions (201) 614-5902
Hospital Affiliations
- Jersey City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
When you get a cancer diagnosis you are so scared and you do not even know what to do next. When I went to Dr Shaiman for my radiation consult I knew I was in good hands. He explains everything so clearly and takes his time. He is authentic and approachable. I knew that during a tough time I would be getting the best treatment available today. During radiation treatments Dr Shaiman is there everyday and his door is always open. His expertise in radiation and knowing I was in good hands allowed me to sleep at night.
About Dr. Alan Shaiman, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Tho Jefferson U Hosp|Tho Jefferson University Hospital
- Medical College Of Pennsylvania
- Therapeutic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shaiman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shaiman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Shaiman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Shaiman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Shaiman works at
Dr. Shaiman speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaiman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaiman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shaiman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shaiman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.