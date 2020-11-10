See All Radiation Oncologists in Jersey City, NJ
Dr. Alan Shaiman, MD

Radiation Oncology
5.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Jersey City, NJ
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alan Shaiman, MD

Dr. Alan Shaiman, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Therapeutic Radiology. They graduated from Medical College Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Jersey City Medical Center.

Dr. Shaiman works at Radiation Oncology at JCMC in Jersey City, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shaiman's Office Locations

    Jersey City Medical Center Radiation Oncology-RWJBARNABAS CINJ
    631 Grand St Ste 22, Jersey City, NJ 07304 (201) 614-5902

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jersey City Medical Center

Brain Cancer
Breast Cancer
Cancer
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Nov 10, 2020
    When you get a cancer diagnosis you are so scared and you do not even know what to do next. When I went to Dr Shaiman for my radiation consult I knew I was in good hands. He explains everything so clearly and takes his time. He is authentic and approachable. I knew that during a tough time I would be getting the best treatment available today. During radiation treatments Dr Shaiman is there everyday and his door is always open. His expertise in radiation and knowing I was in good hands allowed me to sleep at night.
    Kathleen — Nov 10, 2020
    About Dr. Alan Shaiman, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1619065059
    Education & Certifications

    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    Internship
    • Tho Jefferson U Hosp|Tho Jefferson University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Medical College Of Pennsylvania
    Board Certifications
    • Therapeutic Radiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alan Shaiman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaiman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shaiman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shaiman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shaiman works at Radiation Oncology at JCMC in Jersey City, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Shaiman’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaiman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaiman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shaiman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shaiman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

