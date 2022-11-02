Dr. Alan Shapiro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shapiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Shapiro, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan Shapiro, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital and Evanston Hospital.
Locations
North Shore Gastroenterology2501 Compass Rd Ste 130, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 677-1170
Glen Endoscopy Center LLC2551 Compass Rd Ste 115, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 306-6581
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- Evanston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Shapiro is a great doctor and spends time with you and listens to what you have to say. Makes you feel at ease.
About Dr. Alan Shapiro, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Il Hospital and Cli
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shapiro has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shapiro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shapiro has seen patients for Diarrhea, Abdominal Pain and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shapiro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Shapiro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shapiro.
