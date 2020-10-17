Overview of Dr. Alan Sheinman, DPM

Dr. Alan Sheinman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lynbrook, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Sheinman works at Sound Audiology LLC in Lynbrook, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.