Overview

Dr. Alan Shikani, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from American Univerity Of Beirut and is affiliated with MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital, Medstar Union Memorial Hospital and Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.



Dr. Shikani works at Maryland ENT Center, LLC. in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Lutherville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Laryngitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.