Dr. Alan Shikoh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan Shikoh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.
Dr. Shikoh works at
Locations
Galen Digestive Health Associates2515 Desales Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Directions (423) 698-8101Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Alan Shikoh, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1316013121
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
- Transylvania University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shikoh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shikoh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shikoh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shikoh has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shikoh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Shikoh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shikoh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shikoh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shikoh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.