Overview

Dr. Alan Shikoh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.



Dr. Shikoh works at Galen Digestive Health in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.