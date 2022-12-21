Overview of Dr. Alan Siegel, MD

Dr. Alan Siegel, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Tamarac, FL. They graduated from University of Florida Coll of Med-Gainesville|University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital.



Dr. Siegel works at Interventional Pain Physicians of South Florida in Tamarac, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.