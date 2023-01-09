Dr. Alan Silbert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silbert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Silbert, MD
Overview of Dr. Alan Silbert, MD
Dr. Alan Silbert, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silbert's Office Locations
- 1 1190 NW 95th St Ste 201, Miami, FL 33150 Directions (305) 694-1872
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Silbert?
Great Doctor and professional staff.
About Dr. Alan Silbert, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 52 years of experience
- English, Creole
- 1558359810
Education & Certifications
- Tufts University
- USPHS Hosp
- Beth Israel Hospital
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silbert has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silbert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silbert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silbert speaks Creole.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Silbert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silbert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silbert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silbert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.