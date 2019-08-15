Dr. Alan Silverstein, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silverstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Silverstein, DMD
Overview
Dr. Alan Silverstein, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Kearny, NJ. They specialize in Dentistry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey - DMD.
Locations
Kearny Family Dental843 KEARNY AVE, Kearny, NJ 07032 Directions (201) 639-2224Monday10:00am - 7:00pmTuesday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday9:30am - 7:00pmFridayClosedSaturday8:30am - 1:00pmSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Guardian
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- QualCare
- United Healthcare Dental
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Came to Dr. Silverstein for a cleaning and check-up. Appointment process was very easy and there was no wait when I arrived. Kim, the dental hygenist, is very friendly and very patient when performing the cleaning. I have not been to the dentist in a while and I expected it to be painful but it wasn't at all! Dr. Silverstein took his time listening to my concerns and explaining what he was doing. All in all, it was a great experience - easy, efficient, and effective.
About Dr. Alan Silverstein, DMD
- Dentistry
- 41 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey - DMD
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silverstein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silverstein accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Silverstein using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Silverstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silverstein speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Silverstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silverstein.
