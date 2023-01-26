See All Critical Care Surgeons in Chattanooga, TN
Dr. Alan Simeone, MD

Critical Care Surgery
30 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Alan Simeone, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.

Dr. Simeone works at The Chattanooga Heart Institute in Chattanooga, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    The Chattanooga Heart Institute
    2501 Citico Ave Ste C, Chattanooga, TN 37404
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Port Placements or Replacements
Partial Lung Collapse
Pleural Effusion
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 26, 2023
    He saved my life! Lucky to have had him for a surgeon.
    — Jan 26, 2023
    About Dr. Alan Simeone, MD

    • Critical Care Surgery
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1760563613
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS
    Hospital Affiliations

    • CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alan Simeone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simeone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Simeone has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Simeone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Simeone works at The Chattanooga Heart Institute in Chattanooga, TN. View the full address on Dr. Simeone’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Simeone. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simeone.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simeone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simeone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

