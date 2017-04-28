Dr. Alan Simons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Simons, MD
Dr. Alan Simons, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in East Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Saint Elizabeth Medical Center and Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.
Dr. Simons works at
SJP Cardiovascular Specialists4939 Brittonfield Pkwy Ste 202, East Syracuse, NY 13057 Directions (315) 634-6699Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Elizabeth Medical Center
- Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
After my heart stopped , and I was revived. I was transferred to St. Joseph's in Syracuse. Dr. Simons was my doctor who treated me. After 5 days in St. Joseph's I was released and went home. Three months later my new doctor in Ogdensburg did a stress test. She told me after the test it looked ok to her. She sent it to Dr. Simon, After he seen it, I got a call from him. I had some serious problems. He found 4 blockages after doing a Heart Cath., and scheduled me for surgery with Dr. Lutz
About Dr. Alan Simons, MD
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simons accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simons works at
Dr. Simons has seen patients for Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simons on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Simons. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.