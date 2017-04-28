Overview

Dr. Alan Simons, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in East Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Saint Elizabeth Medical Center and Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.



Dr. Simons works at SJP Cardiovacular Specialists in East Syracuse, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.