Dr. Alan Singer, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Singer, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alan Singer, DPM
Dr. Alan Singer, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Singer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Singer's Office Locations
-
1
Univ. Podiatry Group Inc.100 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 460, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Directions (310) 443-8999
-
2
University of California Los Angeles757 Westwood Plz, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 825-9111
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Singer?
My experiences with Dr. Singer have been excellent. He did surgery on both my feet to remove bone spurs and the surgery, recovery, care and attentiveness he gave me is appreciated. He's funny and explains procedure and anticipated outcomes very clearly. Thank you Dr. Singer!
About Dr. Alan Singer, DPM
- Podiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1538221395
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singer works at
Dr. Singer has seen patients for Foot Fracture and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Singer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.