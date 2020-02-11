Overview of Dr. Alan Singer, DPM

Dr. Alan Singer, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Singer works at University Podiatry Group in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.