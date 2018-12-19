Dr. Alan Sloyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sloyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Sloyer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan Sloyer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Sloyer works at
Locations
-
1
North Shore Gastroenterology233 E Shore Rd Ste 101, Great Neck, NY 11023 Directions (516) 487-2444
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Have seen him for 10 years He is supportive understanding and listens He has diagnosed me and helped me where others could not Highly recommended
About Dr. Alan Sloyer, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1073535050
Education & Certifications
- Cornell University Med College
- North Shore University Hospital
- Cornell Coop Hosps
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Hofstra University School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
